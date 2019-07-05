The winners and losers from Middlesbrough's opening pre-season friendly

Middlesbrough winners and losers: Who shone and struggled in the Grazer AK friendly?

Middlesbrough kicked-off their pre-season preparations with a 2-0 defeat to Grazer AK - as Jonathan Woodgate began his tenure in the dugout.

By Mark Donnelly
Friday, 05 July, 2019, 18:15

Goals either side of the break handed the Austrian side a fairly comfortable triumph against a Middlesbrough side packed with academy graduates. And while there were plenty of positives to take, some players handed Woodgate a cause for concern. So who were the winners and losers from the first pre-season game? We take a look:

1. THE YOUNGSTERS

Firstly, the winners - and where else to start? No fewer than 14 academy prospects were given the chances to impress and shone on the big stage. Woodgate will likely continue to hand them chances as the term progresses.

2. SAM STUBBS

Among the most impressive youngsters was commanding centre back Stubbs. Sent out on loan last season, the 20-year-old showed maturity beyond his years when he stepped in to replace the injured Dani Ayala.

3. JONATHAN WOODGATE

The Boro boss faces a tough task as he aims to convert his side to playing a more attractive brand of football - but the early signs were positive. Here’s hoping Woodgate’s desired style develops further through pre-season.

4. AYNSLEY PEARS

On a day in which Woodgate announced the stopper would be heading out on loan, he did his chances of earning a strong move no harm with a commanding and mature performance.

