Middlesbrough youngster in-line to start for Accrington at Sunderland

Middlesbrough youngster Luke Armstrong could be handed a chance to impress against Sunderland this evening.

The 22-year-old has been handed just two starts since completing a loan switch to the Accrington Stanley, and was dropped out of the starting line-up in favour of fellow loanee Paul Smyth for the club's trip to Scunthorpe on Saturday.

But with the North West side having not netted since Boxing Day, manager John Coleman admitted that Armstrong could be recalled as he looks to shuffle around personnel at the Stadium of Light.

Smyth partnered Billy Kee at Glanford Park last weekend, but Coleman admitted he was impressed with Armstrong when he entered the fray.

"I thought Luke Armstrong did ever so well when he came on," said the Stanley boss.

"He made a nuisance of himself, won headers, closed people down.

"He's a workaholic.

"We just could get Paul (Smyth) in for a one on one.

"He drifted wide and made really good opportunities but we have just got to keep going.

"As I said if it doesn’t work by changing the approach, we will have to change the personnel."

The Middlesbrough youngster, who signed a new deal at the Riverside Stadium in January, is yet to net during his stint at the Wham Stadium.

But he will hope to be given a chance to build on a goal-laden loan spell at Gateshead during the first half of the campaign, which saw him net ten times in all competitions.