Middlesbrough's Championship rivals enter administration as former Boro stars link up together at Bristol City

The Royals are currently 13th in the Championship table, two places and one point above Neil Warnock’s side, but will be plunged into the relegation zone should they be hit with a reported nine point deduction.

Middlesbrough duo McNair and Bola receive accolades

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has moved to bring in former Middlesbrough defender Curtis Fleming to his backroom staff. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images).

Middlesbrough duo Paddy McNair and Marc Bola have been rewarded for their displays during the 2020-21 campaign.

Former Sunderland man McNair received the club’s player of the season award while fullback Bola earned the young player of the year as recognised by the Boro Supporters Club 2020.

Boss Warnock is currently without both of last season’s players’ of the year through injury as Boro struggle with consistency in the early stages of the Championship season.

Bristol City name former Boro man Curtis Fleming as new assistant

Championship rivals Bristol City have made a new addition to their backroom staff with former Boro defender Curtis Fleming linking up with ex-teammate Nigel Pearson at Ashton Gate.

Fleming, 52, made over 250 appearances for Boro having spent 10 years on Teesside before joining Tony Pulis’ coaching staff in 2018.

Both Pearson and Fleming featured alongside one another during a prosperous time for the club under Bryan Robson during the mid-1990’s

Derby enter administration

Crisis club Derby County have officially entered administration and have been deducted 12 points by the EFL.

The decision comes after the lodging of the Notices of Intention to Appoint Administrators on Friday evening following a prolonged period of uncertainty at Pride Park.

EFL Chief Executive Trevor Birch said in a statement: “I appreciate that this is a challenging and concerning period for everyone associated with the club, particularly the staff and supporters, and it is our intentions to work proactively with the Administrators and all relevant parties with the objective of securing a long-term and viable future for Derby County.”

