Middlesbrough's Championship rivals part company with under-performing boss

One of Middlesbrough’s Championship rivals have parted company with their manager this morning.

By James Copley
Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 09:17 am
Updated Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 09:18 am
The German manager led Barnsley to promotion last season.

Barnsley announced they had ‘separated’ with manager Daniel Stendel with ‘immediate effect’ in a club statement with The Tykes sitting second-bottom of the Championship.

Former Derby County midfielder Adam Murray has been appointed caretaker manager.

Stendel led Barnsley into the Championship as League One runners-up last campaign but leaves the South Yorkshire club having won just one of their 11 league matches so far this season.