Middlesbrough's Championship rivals part company with under-performing boss
One of Middlesbrough’s Championship rivals have parted company with their manager this morning.
Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 09:17 am
Updated
Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 09:18 am
Barnsley announced they had ‘separated’ with manager Daniel Stendel with ‘immediate effect’ in a club statement with The Tykes sitting second-bottom of the Championship.
Former Derby County midfielder Adam Murray has been appointed caretaker manager.
Stendel led Barnsley into the Championship as League One runners-up last campaign but leaves the South Yorkshire club having won just one of their 11 league matches so far this season.