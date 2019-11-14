Middlesbrough's Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday charged with breaching EFL rules around financial fair play

A general view inside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United at Hillsborough Stadium.

The EFL opened an investigation into the Championship club's profitability and sustainability (P&S) submission for 2017-18 earlier this year and has now issued "a number of charges" in relation to that investigation.

"The EFL has reviewed a large number of documents obtained from the club as part of this process and concluded there is sufficient evidence to justify issuing charges of misconduct," a statement from the league read.

"The charges are in respect of a number of allegations regarding the process of how and when the stadium was sold and the inclusion of the profits in the 2017-18 accounts."

The EFL said the charges would now be considered by an independent disciplinary commission, with sanctions possibly including a points penalty.

The club's 2018-19 P&S submission remains under review, the league said.

A Sheffield Wednesday club statement read: “Sheffield Wednesday note the statement issued today by the EFL and the charges contained within.

“These charges will be vigorously defended and the club will be making no further comment at this time.”

Middlesbrough owner Steve Gibson has been openly critical of the stadium loophole which allowed clubs to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.