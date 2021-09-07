Middlesbrough have enjoyed a very active summer window, bringing in the likes of Uche Ikpeazu from Wycombe and Matt Crooks from Rotherham United.

Neil Warnock’s side have had a pretty up and down season so far, picking up one win, three draws and a loss in the league.

The Championship outfit will be hoping their new signings can help them to improve their form and increase their chances of promotion.

Here are Middlesbrough’s odds to win the Sky Bet Championship this season compared to their fellow Northern rivals...

1. Reading Sky Bet - 500/1 William Hill - 100/1 bet365 - 100/1 Photo: Ashley Allen Photo Sales

2. Blackpool Sky Bet - 500/1 William Hill - 250/1 bet365 - 250/1 Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

3. Peterborough United Sky Bet - 250/1 William Hill - 200/1 bet365 - 200/1 Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

4. Swansea City Sky Bet - 200/1 William Hill - 80/1 bet365 - 80/1 Photo: Warren Little Photo Sales