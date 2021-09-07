MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 18: A general view of play as Lee Wallace of Queens Park Rangers crosses the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Queens Park Rangers at Riverside Stadium on August 18, 2021 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Middlesbrough's odds to WIN the Sky Bet Championship this season following transfer deadline day - compared to Huddersfield, Barnsley and Hull City

Here are the bookies odds for Middlesbrough to win the league this season.

By Molly Burke
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 11:53 am

Middlesbrough have enjoyed a very active summer window, bringing in the likes of Uche Ikpeazu from Wycombe and Matt Crooks from Rotherham United.

Neil Warnock’s side have had a pretty up and down season so far, picking up one win, three draws and a loss in the league.

The Championship outfit will be hoping their new signings can help them to improve their form and increase their chances of promotion.

Here are Middlesbrough’s odds to win the Sky Bet Championship this season compared to their fellow Northern rivals...

1. Reading

Sky Bet - 500/1 William Hill - 100/1 bet365 - 100/1

Photo: Ashley Allen

Photo Sales

2. Blackpool

Sky Bet - 500/1 William Hill - 250/1 bet365 - 250/1

Photo: Lewis Storey

Photo Sales

3. Peterborough United

Sky Bet - 250/1 William Hill - 200/1 bet365 - 200/1

Photo: Shaun Botterill

Photo Sales

4. Swansea City

Sky Bet - 200/1 William Hill - 80/1 bet365 - 80/1

Photo: Warren Little

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6