Middlesbrough's £122.5m fantasy football squad value compared to Stoke City & Coventry

Fantasy football isn't just for the Premier League, and the fans of second-tier clubs can get involved in the action to, with the highly-addictive game set to kick off alongside the new season this weekend.

By Richie Boon
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 11:51 am

Like FPL, Gaffr allows fans, with an in-game virtual budget of £100m, to craft their own dream Championship XI, who will pick up points for clean sheets, goals and assists throughout the 2021/22 campaign.

We've taken a look at the value of each club's players, and worked out their overall team value, and this is how Middlesbrough' s team worth stands up alongside the rest of the division.

It goes without saying, these are in-game values, rather than estimations of the players' market values, and offer little in the way of insight into how much the players are actually worth.

However, it does give a decent indication of perceived squad strength heading into the new season:

1. 1st - Sheffield United

Overall squad value: £181m. Number of players: 28. Average player value: £6.5m. Most valuable player: Oli McBurnie (£9.5m)

2. 2nd - Fulham

Overall squad value: £179.5m. Number of players: 28. Average player value: £6.4m. Most valuable player: Aleksandar Mitrovic (£11m)

3. 3rd - QPR

Overall squad value: £160m. Number of players: 31. Average player value: £5.2m. Most valuable player: Charlie Austin (£9m)

4. 4th - Birmingham City

Overall squad value: £156m. Number of players: 30. Average player value: £5.2m. Most valuable player: Chuks Aneke (£7m)

