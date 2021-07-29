Boro suffered their first defeat of pre-season earlier this week when they were beaten 2-1 at York City.

The result followed four straight wins for Boro, albeit against lower-league sides, following victories over non-league trio Bishop Auckland, Saltash United and Tavistock AFC, before the Teessiders beat League One side Plymouth.

Warnock still wants to sign more players ahead of next week’s Championship opener at Fulham, with another striker and a left-sided defender the two priorities.

Over the last few weeks, some have taken their opportunities to impress and are already more than likely to start against Fulham.

Others have endured a frustrating summer and appear to be playing catch up as we edge nearer towards the new campaign.

We take a closer look at some of the winners and losers of pre-season.

1. W: Uche Ikpeazu Boro's new frontman made an excellent first impression when he scored a stunning opener at Bishop Auckland. Warnock wants to bring in more strikers this summer, yet Ikpeazu, 26, has been a handful for defenders in pre-season, holding the ball up and bringing others into play.

2. L: Chuba Akpom While Ikpeazu has led the line for Boro during pre-season, Akpom is yet to start a game this summer and has been left to make appearances off the bench. The former Arsenal striker, 25, did score against Tavistock, yet there are doubts if he'll still be at Boro by the end of the transfer window.

3. W: Duncan Watmore The versatile forward has finally been able to get a full pre-season under his belt and has looked sharp in the friendly fixtures. Boro missed the 27-year-old's energy and drive during their defeat at York.

4. L: Sammy Ameobi We're still yet to see the tricky winger in action for Boro following his move from Nottingham Forest. The 29-year-old was told to self-isolate at the start of pre-season after his wife tested positive for Covid-19, and then had an issue with his knee.