Millwall v Middlesbrough: Monk seeks repeat of Boro’s desire at The Den

Middlesbrough boss Garry Monk hopes his squad can make it back to back Sky Bet Championship victories at Millwall tomorrow.

Boro have had a topsy-turvy run all season long, particularly in the last month, with three wins and three defeats.

Ahead of the trip to The Den to take on a Lions side sitting in 17th place, Monk wants a repeat of the effort shown in last weekend’s 2-0 Riverside success against Ipswich.

“Every ground has a different atmosphere, but that’s not the focus,” said Monk, when asked about the hostile atmosphere of the south London ground.

“If we show that same desire and work both sides of the game as well (as last week), it doesn’t matter where we go, we can beat anyone.

“I think they’ve had a solid first half to the season, which I expected. They’re an organised side with a good work ethic. They’ll look at there home games backed by their crowd for points, so it will be difficult.”

Boro have enjoyed a positive week of training following the defeat of Mick McCarthy’s Ipswich side.

Monk told mfc.com: “Winning is always good, and it gives us a better atmosphere.

“We saw a lot of good things in the game, hunger on and off the ball and the quality was there – against a side who are one of the highest-scoring in the league I thought we controlled the game and won quite comfortably.

“We have to maintain that standard now, it’s vitally important.”

Patrick Bamford won big praise for his performance last week, and Monk added: “He was excellent, and it typified the team’s performance.

“There are times this season we know we should have done better. But that was definitely a step forward for us so credit to the players.

“Now we want to build on that through this Christmas period.”

Boro are five points adrift of the play-off places, just two games away from the halfway point of the campaign.

Asked about the season so far, former Leeds and Swansea boss Monk added: “You’ve seen it week after week the results come in, how competitive this league is.

“There will be a lot more ups and downs, but the margin for error becomes less and less as the season goes on so we have to capitalise.

“It’s in our hands and we have to build up some momentum now.”