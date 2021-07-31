The 36-year-old has been training with Boro to build up his fitness following his battle with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma cancer and featured in pre-season friendlies against York and Rotherham.

Bamba played under Warnock at Leeds and was the Boro boss’ captain when Cardiff won promotion from the Championship in 2018.

The centre-back also played for Boro’s under-23 side when the first-team were away in Cornwall, and impressed academy manager Craig Liddle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Warnock and Sol Bamba at Cardiff City.

When asked about Bamba, who played 45 minutes in the 1-0 win at Rotherham, Warnock said: “He's a leader, he talks well, he educates the youngsters. Craig was really pleased with him in the 23s.

“He's a nice guy, a decent coach. I thought he played well, probably our best player.

“He's just washing my car at the moment! No doubt we'll have a chat in the next few days.

“I was very surprised if I'm honest he wasn't taken on at Cardiff in some capacity. That's our gain. He's doing his final badges, it couldn't work out better. I'm optimistic he can fulfil what he wants to do on our badges side and contribute to our first team.”

Boro have also taken former Bristol City attacker Jamie Paterson on trial and the 29-year-old came off the bench for the final 15 minutes at Rotherham.

“Jamie has had a good week,” added Warnock. “I'll have a chat next week. We're short on bodies, it depends who we bring in.

“I'll have a chat with him on Monday. You've seen the numbers, we're so thin.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Middlesbrough coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.