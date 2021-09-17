Neil Warnock explains Martin Payero situation plus Middlesbrough team news ahead of Blackpool clash
Neil Warnock says Martin Payero could return to the bench for Middlesbrough’s game against Blackpool following a knee injury.
The Argentine midfielder was set to start against Coventry last weekend before picking up the issue, which also ruled him out of Boro’s win at Nottingham Forest in midweek.
Yet Warnock says he had a conversation with assistant Kevin Blackwell on Friday morning, which included some positive news about Payero.
“I’ve just seen Blackie on the way in and he was telling me that he trained really well yesterday,” said Warnock when asked about Payero. “I’m hoping he’ll be with us this morning.
“I will be having my meeting with the doc and physio straight after.
“The ankle he went over on wasn’t a problem on the scan, it was just as he went over on it he did something on the side of his knee.
“That is what was sore the other day so he wasn’t available the other night and I probably would have played him.
“Hopefully he will be available to be on the bench at least.”
Marc Bola and Paddy McNair also missed the games against Coventry and Forest through injury and are unlikely to return for the Blackpool fixture at the Riverside.
When asked if the pair could be available, Warnock replied: “I don’t think so.
“They both did some light training yesterday. I’ll be having a meeting with the physios and doc straight after the press conference today before we train so I’ll know more then.”
Midfielder James Lea Siliki is expected to be available after going down with cramp against Forest.