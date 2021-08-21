Boro have already added Argentine midfielder Martin Payero to their squad this summer, while the club are also finalising a move to bring in Sporting Lisbon striker Andraz Sporar on loan.

Payero has come off the bench during Boro’s last two Championship matches against Bristol City and QPR, with Warnock admitting the player is still getting used to the demands of English football.

When asked by the Mail about the process of identifying and signing a player like Payero from Argentine club Banfield, Warnock said: “You have to rely on the information you are given. We watched videos on him and we liked him.

Martin Payero playing for Argentina at the Olympics.

“We didn’t get to see him, I never got to see him and I don’t think we would have managed to get to see him.

“He was highly recommended by a number of people and so in the end there was very little in England to sign. That’s why we look at the likes of Sporar and hope that that comes off.”

While bringing in players from abroad, Warnock also knows he will need players who have Championship experience.

That is why Boro have signed the likes of Uche Ikpeazu and Matt Crooks, who have quickly become key members of the first-team squad.

When asked about finding the right balance between signing players in England and foreign talents like Payero, Warnock replied: “I’ve been after what I’d call seasoned Championship players over the past few months and they’ve not materialised.

“He (Payero) is very technically gifted, he’s better technically gifted than anybody else in that respect. I think even he was surprised, it’s ok saying he’s been at the Olympics with Argentina but this is a different ball game.

“This is one of the toughest leagues in the world, week in, week out, everyone can beat you. There are not many leagues like that in the world.

“I think it’s just hit him a little bit but ability will always come through when you have that desire and he has.”

