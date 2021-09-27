Neil Warnock knows his starting XI for Sheffield United clash as Middlesbrough wait on Matt Crooks red card decision
Neil Warnock says he has already picked his starting XI for Middlesbrough’s home game against Sheffield United – while the Boro boss is still waiting to see if Matt Crooks will be available.
The Teessiders were beaten 1-0 at Reading last time out, a result which saw them slip to 18th in the Championship table following back-to-back defeats.
Crooks was shown a straight red card after colliding with Reading goalkeeper Luke Southwood, yet Boro immediately appealed the decision.
When asked about his team selection for the Sheffield United game, Warnock said: “I had made my mind up more or less what my team would be on Sunday morning.
“Depending on the appeal with Crooks we have one or two options if he’s available or not.”
Boro are expecting to find out if Crooks' red card will be overturned on Monday afternoon or Tuesday morning, much to Warnock’s frustration.
“I don’t understand it when I have already found out the referee has said he made a mistake on it,” added the Boro boss.
“If that’s the case, I don’t understand why we have to have commissions and committees really.
“If he’s admitted it’s a mistake and it shouldn’t have been a red, I don’t understand why we have to go through it.”
Boro defender Anfernee Dijksteel remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, while Onel Hernandez is set to miss this week’s games against Sheffield United and Hull City.
Marc Bola and Paddy McNair returned from injury against Reading and both played 90 minutes.