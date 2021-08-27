Akpom, 25, signed for Boro from Greek side PAOK last year but scored just five goals in 40 appearances for the Teessiders.

The forward has now returned to PAOK on loan until the end of the season, with Boro still looking to strengthen their attacking options.

When asked why it didn’t work out for Akpom on Teesside, Warnock told BBC Tees: “I think it’s a mixture of things. I think at the end of the day he didn’t show enough during the games to warrant him getting a place and you have to play games to get yourself fit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chuba Akpom playing for Middlesbrough.

“I never really thought he deserved a run of games because whenever I used him he didn’t perform and it’s one of those things.

“When I spoke to him we all agreed it’s best to go and I think he’s quite happy to go back there.”

Warnock remains hopeful he can sign two more strikers before next week’s transfer deadline, with Uche Ikpeazu the only senior forward option.

Boro have agreed a deal to sign Andraz Sporar on loan from Sporting Lisbon but there have been some financial complications at the Lisbon end.

The striker has been called up to play for Slovenia for the upcoming international fixtures so won’t travel to Teesside, yet a move to Boro is still expected to go through.

When asked if the Sporar deal is still likely to be completed, Warnock replied: “I hope so. We are still waiting for confirmation and everything.

“It would be nice to think he is. Until it’s confirmed, like you’ve seen with other targets you can’t really talk about them until they are actually your players.”

Boro were also trying to sign Dutch winger Mitchell van Bergen from Heerenveen, yet the 21-year-old is now set to sign for French side Stade de Reims.

“He’s signing for Rennes and I think that’s all we can say,” replied Warnock when asked about van Bergen.

“He’s not coming to us so it’s pointless wasting time talking about it.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Middlesbrough coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.