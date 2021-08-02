Boro are set to miss out on Brazilian frontman Rodrigo Muniz who will instead sign for Championship rivals Fulham.

The Teessiders have brought in Uche Ikpeazu from Wycombe since the end of last season but are still evidently short up front.

Josh Coburn, 18, received a start as Boro beat Rotherham 1-0 in their final pre-season friendly, while Duncan Watmore and Matt Crooks can play up front if required.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom.

Clearly, though, it’s a position Boro need to strengthen.

Akpom hasn’t started a game in pre-season and has been linked with a move to Turkey in recent weeks.

When asked about the 25-year-old after the Rotherham match, Warnock said: “At the moment we’ve only got him and Uche.

“I think everybody knows if the right offer comes in we’d consider that but at the same time we are still looking at other forwards.

“I know Crooksy can go up there but we need another couple of strikers there, like if Duncan gets injured we’re short.”

After scoring on his home debut for Boro’s senior side last season, Coburn impressed again in the first half at Rotherham.

The teenager almost scored a second goal for Boro when he connected with Paddy McNair’s cross, which was flagged offside and kept out by an excellent save from goalkeeper Josh Chapman.

When asked if Coburn can be part of the first team this season, Warnock replied: “Absolutely, I thought he did well tonight. I said to the lads we’ve never seen Josh start and he won’t get a tougher start than against this lot, these centre-halves.

“He stood up to it and wasn’t offside for that save. He wasn’t offside, there were two players playing him onside.

“I didn't tell Josh until about four o'clock he was starting but he acquitted himself well, his movement was good.”

Boro are now preparing for their Championship opener at Fulham this weekend, with Warnock hopeful the club can make more signings before the trip to Craven Cottage.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Middlesbrough coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.