Neil Warnock has spoken about Sol Bamba after the defender played his first full game since being diagnosed with cancer in January (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Warnock’s Bamba admission

Sol Bamba made his first start in the Championship since being diagnosed with cancer in January.

After being given the all-clear in May, it was a great sight to see Bamba back on a football pitch, and Neil Warnock was full of praise for the defender:

“I said to Sol in the dressing room, ‘Sol I thought you were wonderful today, son’”

“I didn’t pick him on sympathy. After what he’s been through, I thought he deserved to be on the winning side today.” Warnock said.

“It wasn’t to be, but he can hold his head high today because I don’t think anybody would have expected him to be back playing at this level again when he left Cardiff.

“I think he’s surprised a few people - himself too probably. I thought he was as good as anybody at the back today.”

Howson’s landmark appearance

Saturday’s game against Coventry City may not be one to remember for Boro fans, but for Jonny Howson, it marked a great career milestone.

Howson racked up his 600th career appearance at the weekend, his 187th in a Middlesbrough shirt.

Howson made the other 413 appearances for Norwich City and Leeds United.

Warnock discusses Nathan Wood’s loan

Nathan Wood left The Riverside for Scotland on deadline day as he joined up with former-Sunderland boss Jack Ross at Hibernian.

Wood, 19, did not feature at the weekend for his new club, however, Neil Warnock is hopeful that the experience can be beneficial for Wood.

"He has got to play games Nathan," Warnock said.

"And no disrespect to the England youth games but he’s got to play competitive men's games I think to improve.

"That’s what he needs to do. He has a great attitude in that respect, so I think it’s good for him.

"It’s not easy and it’s a tough old league up there.

"Isaiah [Jones] went away last year as a boy and came back a man so it’s done him a tremendous help to show him what it’s like."

