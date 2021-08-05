The 22-year-old midfielder agreed to join Boro weeks ago but the move was delayed following his involvement at the Tokyo Olympics for Argentina.

Payero now looks set to become the Teessider’s sixth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Joe Lumley, Uche Ikpeazu, Sammy Ameobi, Lee Peltier and Matt Crooks.

When asked about Boro’s new signings during an interview with TalkSport, Warnock said: “Sammy hasn’t trained, he has an injury at the moment which doesn’t look good.

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock.

“Other than that the lads that have come in have done really well. They are not glamorous signings but they are what you call bread and butter signings.

“We have got Payero who we are hoping to sign. We’ve got him over here now, a midfield player we are quite excited about.

“Two or three others we’ve been close to a few times and I’m sure we’ll get them before the end of the window.

“It’s just an exciting time and I think everyone is really looking forward to it.”

Boro are also expected to announce the appointment of Kieran Scott as the club’s new head of football.

Scott is set to leave his role as head of recruitment at Norwich, where he has gained a strong reputation and helped the team win two promotions from the Championship.

The appointment is set to see Scott work closely with Boro’s chief executive Neil Bausor and oversee recruitment operations.

“They’ve brought a new sporting director in who is starting shortly so I would imagine things will change in the next 12 months,” added Warnock.

“I’m not going to be working ten years so they have to look forward to the future so that doesn’t bother me.

“They have to think what’s right for the club and then look forward to how they are going to sustain it.

“Everyone is looking for something different and they’ve decided to go down that way.

“We’ll have to see what happens and he’s a good bloke apparently from what I’ve heard.”

