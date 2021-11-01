Ikpeazu was substituted in the first half of Boro’s 2-0 defeat by Birmingham on Saturday, while Payero appeared to be struggling.

The Teessiders will face away games at Luton and West Brom this week, and when asked about the aforementioned pair, Warnock said: “Uche is having a scan today and I don’t think Martin is training today. We can train tomorrow morning before the game.

“We will give the lads as long as we can but I can’t see Uche being available.

Middlesbrough striker Uche Ikpeazu.

“With Martin I don’t think it’s an actual strain, it’s fatigue really and it’s a physical league to play in.”

Ikpeazu started up front with Andraz Sporar against Birmingham and Warnock felt his side were weakened when the former was replaced.

“You can see the difference when he came off on Saturday and we weren’t as potent against a big physical side like them,” Warnock added. “I think he caused them problems while he was on.

“I was disappointed and like this week with Luton and West Brom on Saturday, I’m hoping he’ll be available but it’s highly unlikely I reckon.”

Defenders Dael Fry, Grant Hall and Marc Bola remain sidelined but Anfernee Dijksteel returned to the bench against Birmingham.

“It was nice to see Dijksteel on the bench,” said Warnock. “The physios weren’t 100 per cent that I should use him and thought another few days would help.

“You only have to look at the bench to see we haven't got enough experience as back-up.”

