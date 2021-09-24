Boro travel to the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday lunchtime to take on a Reading side who find themselves embroiled in financial turmoil after being found to have breached EFL regulations.

The Royals face a potential points deduction that would see them drop into the relegation zone after Derby County suffered a similar fate having entered administration earlier this week.

But the Boro boss has issues of his own as injuries continue to stack up at the Riverside.

Middlesbrough fullback Anfernee Dijksteel is facing a spell on the sidelines. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images).

Warnock’s men have won just one of their last six Championship fixtures heading into Saturday’s game and they look set to be without defender Dijksteel for a prolonged period of time.

“I think Dijksteel will be out a substantial time,” admitted Warnock.

“I don’t know how long exactly but I don’t expect to see him for a few weeks.”

The Dutch defender joined from Charlton Athletic in 2019 and has featured in all eight of Boro’s league fixtures so far this season.

There was some positive news for Warnock however as defensive duo Paddy McNair and Marc Bola both returned to training this week.

McNair has been absent since sustaining a hamstring injury on international duty with Northern Ireland earlier this month while left back Bola has been missing since picking up an injury in the 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers at the Riverside.

“We’ve got Bola and Paddy who came back into full time training yesterday,” said Warnock.

“But we’re trading warily really when it comes to bringing them back.”

