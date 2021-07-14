The 22-year-old midfielder has joined up with Argentina’s Olympics squad and will then head to Teesside to join up with his new team-mates following a move from Argentine club Banfield.

"I don't think all the financial details are finalised yet but as much as we can say,” said Boro boss Neil Warnock after his side’s 3-0 win over Bishop Auckland in a pre-season friendly.

"I had a good chat to the lad and he was looking forward to it. Nice lad and I think he's looking to build a platform for the next few years.

Martin Payero of Banfield playing for Banfield.

When asked where Payero could fit into the team, Warnock replied: "He can play eight and 10. He makes some good runs when he's further forward. He very rarely gives the ball away, good on set pieces.”

“He can chip in with goals as well.”

Boro will now head to Cornwall for a week-long training camp, before more friendly matches against York City and Rotherham.

The Teessiders will then kick-off their Championship campaign at Fulham on Sunday, August 8, yet it’s unclear if Payero will be available for the game at Craven Cottage in less than a month’s time.

“Whether he can start straight away with the Championship we'll have to see,” added Warnock.

“I'm hoping he plays regularly in the Olympics so if he does fitness won't be a problem.

“I've asked him to get knocked out in the quarter finals if he can.”

