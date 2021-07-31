The 23-year-old has been sidelined with an injury in recent weeks and heavily linked with a move to Ipswich.

Boro are desperately short of options on the left side of defence after full-back Marc Bola was told to self isolate.

When asked about the left side of defence following his side’s 1-0 win over Rotherham in pre-season, Warnock said: “We've had Bola who has not just picked up a knock but is isolating as well. We have to get everyone back.

Hayden Coulson playing for Middlesbrough.

“Bola is training again now. Coulson is not. There's no way Hayden is going out on loan at the moment, you've seen the squad tonight. We're very thin.”

Boro did make an offer for Cardiff defender Ciaron Brown, which Bluebirds boss Mick McCarthy said was ‘nowhere near enough.’

Brown has played with Boro defender Paddy McNair and former player George Saville for Northern Ireland, with both speaking highly of the 23-year-old.

When asked if Boro could revisit the Brown deal, Warnock replied: “I’m not sure. I think a lot depends on what Mick says really. I think it’s a fair offer what we’ve done.

“Paddy and Sav know him well and said he was a good lad. We have got alternatives. It’s frustrating because you want all the players but you want to get the right ones."

Warnock will be hopeful Boro can sign more players before next weekend’s Championship opener at Fulham on Sunday, August 8.

