Neil Warnock reveals thoughts on Andraz Sporar signing plus James Lea-Siliki latest as Middlesbrough eye more additions
Middlesbrough have completed their 11th signing of the summer after finalising a season-long loan deal for Sporting Lisbon striker Andraz Sporar.
The 27-year-old is away on international duty with Slovenia but will travel to Teesside before Boro’s trip to Coventry on Saturday, September 11.
Sporar’s arrival will give Warnock more options up front, where Uche Ikpeazu was the club’s only senior striker, with teenager Josh Coburn stepping up to the first team.
Following the completion of the Sporar deal, Warnock told the club’s website: “He was a player who was highlighted early in the summer. We chased and persevered and we’ve got it over the line.
"He’ll be a more than useful addition to the squad. We’ve only got Uche and Josh so we’re delighted to get him.”
Boro are also pursuing a loan deal for Rennes midfielder James Lea-Siliki and want to bring in another left-sided defender before tonight’s 11pm deadline.