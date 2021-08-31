The 27-year-old is away on international duty with Slovenia but will travel to Teesside before Boro’s trip to Coventry on Saturday, September 11.

Sporar’s arrival will give Warnock more options up front, where Uche Ikpeazu was the club’s only senior striker, with teenager Josh Coburn stepping up to the first team.

Following the completion of the Sporar deal, Warnock told the club’s website: “He was a player who was highlighted early in the summer. We chased and persevered and we’ve got it over the line.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andraz Sporar playing for Slovenia.

"He’ll be a more than useful addition to the squad. We’ve only got Uche and Josh so we’re delighted to get him.”

Boro are also pursuing a loan deal for Rennes midfielder James Lea-Siliki and want to bring in another left-sided defender before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Middlesbrough coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.