Boro claim they beat off interest from a number of clubs to capture the signature of Siliki, who made 113 for Rennes after joining the club from PSG seven years ago.

The 25-year-old is the 12th player Boro have signed this summer following the loan arrival of Sporting Lisbon striker Andraz Sporar.

On Siliki, Warnock told Boro’s website:“James is another name that came up and he will be another good addition to the squad.

James Lea Siliki playing for Rennes.

"My contacts in France are very impressed with him and we feel he will add to what we have, particularly with his range of passing.”

Boro are still looking to sign another left-sided defender before tonight’s 11pm deadline while there has been interest in midfielder Sam Morsy.

Morsy is believed to be keen to stay at the Riverside, though, despite being linked with several Championship clubs.

