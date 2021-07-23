The 27-year-old, who can also operate as a striker, has signed a three-year deal at the Riverside and is available for Friday’s pre-season friendly against Plymouth.

Boro have already signed goalkeeper Joe Lumley, Sammy Ameobi, Uche Ikpeazu and Lee Peltier since the end of last season, and manager Neil Warnock still wants to make more additions ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

On Crooks, Warnock told Boro’s website: "I'm delighted to have got him, I've always liked Matthew, for many years.

Matt Crooks playing for Rotherham United.

"He can play in different positions, and he's a wholehearted player that I think the fans will take to.

"I'm sure he'll have a good few years at Middlesbrough."

Crooks joined up with the Boro squad in Cornwall earlier this week and was sat in the stands for Wednesday’s 7-0 win over non-league side Tavistock AFC.

