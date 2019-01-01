New Middlesbrough signing Rajiv van La Parra reveals what fans can expect from him after joining from Huddersfield Town

New Middlesbrough winger Rajiv van La Parra believes he can help solve the side's lack of creativity.

The 27-year-old winger has signed for the Teessiders on loan until the end of the season, arriving from Premier League side Huddersfield Town.

Despite sitting fifth in the Championship, Boro boss Tony Pulis has repeatedly stressed his side are short of 'pace and power' up front.

That has been reflected in the stats, which show Boro are the joint-fifth lowest scorers in the second tier.

Due to his limited options out wide, Pulis has reverted to playing with wing-backs at times this season, which has brought varying degrees of success.

But, after Boro missed out on several transfer targets in the summer, van La Parra believes he can fill the void.

“I think for the fans I’m a really exciting player, they can expect a lot," the Dutchman told mfc.com. "I can make things happen.”

“I like to go one-on-one, and I’m a player you want to have the ball.

“I feel I can add some more creativity and I think that’s what’s missing a little bit from the team now, at the moment, so hopefully I can fill that up.”

Van La Parra will be eligible to make his Boro debut against Peterborough in the FA Cup on January 5.

After joining Wolves from Dutch side Heerenveen in 2014, van La Parra helped Huddersfield win promotion to the Premier League three years later.

However, the winger has played just five games for the Terriers in the top-flight this campaign.