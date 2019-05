Tony Pulis has left his role as Middlesbrough manager - but who will replace him?

We take a look at the nine mangers who are favourite to take over at the Riverside, looking at odds from bookmakers Paddy Power. Scroll down and flick through our gallery to see the early contenders.

1. Jonathan Woodgate (4/11) Currently: First-team coach jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Michael Reiziger (5/1) Current Team: Jong Ajax jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Aitor Karanka (6/1) Current team: Out of work jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Chris Hughton (10/1) Current team: Out of work jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more