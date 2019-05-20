Next Middlesbrough manager: Boro set to take 'patient approach' with no timescale on appointing Tony Pulis' successor

Middlesbrough are said to be taking their time as they look for a replacement to take over from Tony Pulis.

Boro announced that Pulis wouldn't be signing a new deal at the Riverside on Friday morning, when first-team coach Jonathan Woodgate was quickly inserted as the bookmakers' favourite.

Yet according to the Northern Echo, Boro will take a 'patient approach' to find a successor for Pulis, with interviews for the vacant position not expected to be held this week.

Following Pulis' departure, Gibson thanked Pulis for the work he'd done on Teesside, which included cutting costs to ensure Boro comply with the Football League’s Financial Fair Play rules.

Pulis repeatedly spoke about the amount of money which was spent by Boro's Championship rivals this season, and the Teessiders now look set to take a different approach following a spending spree in the summer of 2017.

Gibson has also claimed there's been plenty of interest in the vacant manager's role, yet there isn't a timescale on Boro's next appointment.

“The most important thing is that we get it right," said Gibson. "I’ve had calls from agents and managers, both in and out of work, and I’ll handle all that in my own time and in a timescale that’s appropriate for me and the club.”

Woodgate, who joined Middlesbrough’s senior coaching staff in 2017, is thought to be interested in the head coach's role while ex-Boro defender Michael Reiziger, now the coach of Ajax’s second team, is also reportedly under consideration.

Former Boro boss Aitor Karanka has also expressed an interest in a return to the Riverside, following his departure from Nottingham Forest earlier in the season.