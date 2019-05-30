Next Middlesbrough manager: Ex-Arsenal midfielder sees odds tumble but Slavisa Jokanovic remains the favourite

Middlesbrough's hunt for a new manager has nearly reached a second week - and a new name has entered the frame following a significant shift in the betting odds.

Former Fulham and Watford boss Slavisa Jokanovic remains the favourite after it emerged last week he'd been interviewed for the role.

Jokanovic, who won promotion from the second tier with both the Cottagers and the Hornets, has been out of work since November, after he was sacked by Fulham when they were bottom of the Premier League.

After climbing to the top of the betting odds, Jokanovic can still be backed at 7/4 but now has another name breathing down his neck.

Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta saw his odds tumble drastically on Wednesday night, with the former Arsenal midfielder now priced at 2/1 to replace Tony Pulis at the Riverside.

Arteta, 37, retired as a player in 2016, after making over 100 appearances for the Gunners and Everton respectively.

He then became Pep Guardiola's assistant at City in 2016, and has helped guide the Citizens to back-to-back Premier League titles, the second of which came in this year's treble-winning campaign.

Jonathan Woodgate, who was Boro's first-team coach under Pulis, was also believed to be under consideration for the job and remains the third favourite at 5/2.

Further back, John Terry can still be backed at 8/1, despite the former Chelsea defender saying he's happy in his role as Aston Villa's assistant.

Former Boro defender Michael Reiziger had also been linked with the vacant role but has since been appointed assistant manager with Dutch giants Ajax.

"This is a fantastic next step in my career at the most beautiful and largest club in the Netherlands," said Reiziger.

"I am therefore very much looking forward to the new season, the collaboration with Erik and the other staff members."