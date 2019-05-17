Next Middlesbrough manager: Ex-Newcastle United boss sees odds drastically cut to replace Tony Pulis

Former Newcastle United manager Chris Hughton has emerged as a contender for the Middlesbrough job - having seen his odds to take the role cut.

After the club announced that Tony Pulis would be departing, speculation has been rife as to who will replace him at the Riverside Stadium.

And while several reports claim that former Boro defender Jonathan Woodgate is set be handed the reigns - and the first team coach remains the bookmakers' favourite - punters have continued to back Hughton.

The former Brighton boss, who was relieved of his duties earlier this week, seems to be a popular choice among supporters after his fine work with the Seagulls in the top flight.

Hughton guided Brighton to Premier League survival with the club's decision to part company with him a controversial choice.

And Boro fans seem keen for him to replace Pulis, having back him to 9/2 down from 14/1.

Woodgate remains the heavy favourite at 4/11.