Boro are on the hunt for a new manager after the club announced they have parted ways with Warnock following the 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns.

Speculation had surrounded the future of Warnock ahead of today’s game with reports suggesting he would be sacked with a defeat at the Hawthorns.

Warnock had been in charge on Teesside since June 2020 after replacing former player Jonathan Woodgate but has made the decision to leave the club following an inconsistent start to the season with Boro 14th in the Championship table six points adrift of the play-off places.

Now with an international break upon us, Boro chairman Steve Gibson must now look to find a replacement for the 72-year-old at the Riverside Stadium.

And here at The Mail, we look at some of the candidates Boro could consider for the role.

1. Chris Wilder Chris Wilder will be the favourite for any number of managerial vacancies at this moment with his stock still high from the job he did with Sheffield United. Wilder has been out of the game since departing the Blades in March this year.

2. Alex Neil Former Preston North End and Norwich City boss Alex Neil has been out of work since leaving Deepdale in March where he spent four years. Neil earned promotion to the Premier League with Norwich by beating Boro in the 2015 play-off final.

3. Neil Harris Neil Harris has been without a job since January after being sacked by Cardiff City and had been linked with Portsmouth earlier this year. Harris enjoyed a successful spell in charge of Millwall where he spent over four years.

4. Michael Flynn Michael Flynn has been linked with the Cardiff City vacancy after leaving League Two Newport County last month. Flynn saved the Exiles from relegation to the National League and took them to the League Two play-off final twice.