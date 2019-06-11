Next Middlesbrough manager: Former Brighton and Hull defender sees odds slashed with Jonathan Woodgate still the clear favourite

Middlesbrough are still expected to appoint a new manager this week – with Jonathan Woodgate still the clear favourite to take charge at the Riverside.

But there have been some interesting developments in the betting odds over the last few days, after former Brighton and Hull defender Liam Rosenior saw his odds slashed on Monday evening.

Rosenior, 34, is now the second favourite to get the job, with bookmakers SkyBet offering odds of 5/1 for him to take charge on Teesside.

It comes after a report last week, via the Sun, claimed Rosenior was ‘a shock contender’ to replace Pulis.

After retiring as a player in 2018, Rosenior has worked as a pundit for Sky Sports, regularly analysing Boro in the Championship, while operating as an assistant coach for Brighton’s under-23s side

Woodgate, who is known to be under consideration for the role, has seen his odds shorten even more recently and is now priced at 4/11.

Former Fulham and Watford boss Slavisa Jokanovic has also been spoken to but has drifted significantly to 10/1, with some concerns regarding costs.

After leaving Hull City last week, Nigel Adkins’ name has also popped up, with the former Southampton and Reading boss is now priced at 8/1.

Phil Neville has also been linked with the job and can be backed at 14/1.