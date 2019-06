Next Middlesbrough manager: Jonathan Woodgate set to be announced

Jonathan Woodgate is expected to be named Middlesbrough’s new manager on Thursday morning.

The former defender, 39, joined Boro’s backroom staff in 2017, and worked as an assistant at the Riverside under Tony Pulis last campaign.

The Teessiders are also expected to appoint former goalkeeping coach Leo Perkovich for a second spell at the club.

Sky Sports have also reported that former Brighton defender Liam Rosenior has been offered a coaching role at Boro, while Robbie Keane has also been approached.

It was also claimed earlier this week that former Manchester United assistant Steve Round will rejoin Boro’s backroom staff, after working at the club under Steve McClaren.