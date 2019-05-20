Next Middlesbrough manager: Why ex-Newcastle United boss Chris Hughton is 'not interested' in the role

Former Newcastle United boss Chris Hughton has reportedly taken his hat out of the ring as Middlesbrough eye a replacement for Tony Pulis.

Hughton, who was sacked by Brighton despite leading them to Premier League safety, was installed as one of the early favourites to replace Pulis at the Riverside Stadium.

The experienced Welshman parted company with Boro last week after talks with owner Steve Gibson following the club's failure to reach the Championship play-offs.

And while Hughton was a popular choice of replacement among supporters, one report suggests he is not keen on the role.

Football Insider claim that Hughton will not be taking up the role at Middlesbrough or filling the similar vacancy at West Brom - because he wants his next managerial role to be in the Premier League.

They report that the 60-year-old will take time to assess his options before deciding his next move, but is keen to again manage in the top flight.