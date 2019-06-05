Nigel Pearson reveals what he could bring to Middlesbrough as manager hunt continues

Nigel Pearson believes he still has plenty to offer as a manager – as his name continues to be linked with the Middlesbrough job.

Pearson is a 25/1 outsider to replace Tony Pulis at the RIverside Stadium, but has seen his name consistently mentioned in the same breath as the vacancy.

And in an interview with Sky Sports, the former Leicester City and Derby County boss has revealed what he feels he could bring to a new club – as he is keen to rid himself of the ‘one-trick pony’ label.

Having captained Boro to two promotions during a stellar playing career, Pearson would be no stranger to the club were he to be announced as a surprise appointment.

But while the 55-year-old admits he may not be a popular choice, he feels his managerial record shows that he could have a real impact in the North East.

"Am I the type of person who would be a fashionable appointment?,” he asked.

“No, because people have a view of what I am because of my year in the Premier League and a few interviews and a few situations that occurred.

“If that's how it is then I have to come to terms with that and accept that this is how they see me. But there's a damn sight more to me than that.

"I am actually a very flexible and tolerant person. I am someone who can flex my muscles as well and be more rigid but I think people would see me as being a one-trick pony in terms of how I work.

“It could not be further from the truth, as it happens.

“I don't expect to be top of everyone's shopping list but I do think my career stands up and my record is pretty good”

Whoever does eventually succeed Pulis will be expected to oversee a summer of change at Middlesbrough, with recruitment set to be key.

That’s one area where Pearson has already showcased his ability, with the £400,000 signing of Riyad Mahrez a perfect example of his transfer acumen.

And Pearson is well aware that at whichever club he finds himself next – he has also been linked with the West Brom vacancy – boxing clever in he transfer market will be key.

"I have always been somebody who embraces change," he added.

"It's in my interests as a manager because it gives me a better chance of succeeding.

“The margins for error are getting smaller and smaller and because of that any marginal gains are becoming more and more important. If you get the recruitment wrong it can cost you heavily."