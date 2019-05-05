'Nightmare season over': Middlesbrough fans deliver verdict on Tony Pulis and play-off disappointment after Derby County seal sixth place

Middlesbrough's season is over for another year after Tony Pulis' side missed out on the play-offs.

The Teessiders did all the could on the final day of the season, beating already-relegated Rotherham 2-1 at the New York Stadium.

Yet Derby's 3-1 win over West Brom meant it was the Rams who secured the final top-six position, setting up a play-off semi-final with Leeds United.

Boro fans were quick to react to the news on social media, with many calling for a change of management after a disappointing season.

The Teessiders occupied a top six spot for most of the campaign but suffered a monumental blow after suffering six defeats in a row in March and April.

Here's how some fans reacted on social media:

@AndrewJEwart: Pulis can explain how a Boro side with £30m strikers, best keeper in the league and John Obi Mikel just didn’t have resources to make the top six. Frustrating season, need a full squad clearout #borolive

@BLSports7: Aston Villa for the play-offs. Best team in league that we played this season from what I saw. Whacked us at home. Abject failure on Boro's part all round in failing to make at least the top six. Time for a thorough changing of the guard.

@JoelBabyTweets: I’m gutted, but not heartbroken. Hopefully the chairman will make a better decision than his last few, although I don’t have much hope.

@NotJadeGoody:Thank god this nightmare season is over

@notrub008: Well, that's the season over for @boro. Congratulations to @dcfcofficial on making the #Playoffs. We need a good clear out and come back next season ready to fight and put in the effort required to get into the Premier League

@TrueSmoggy: The single worst season I’ve experienced as a Boro fan, so glad it’s over

@mfcmatt24: 1) Pulis out and backroom staff 2) Bevington and Joyes out in recruitment (since arrival we have less than 4 permanent players) 3) Jakanovic in, proven record of taking Fulham up with attacking football 4) Keep Randolph, Britt, Wing, Tav, flint and fletcher 5) Sell the rest

@AThorpe01: Poor season really, think most of us where expecting to push for automatics at the start. Hopefully a few changes over the summer to help us for next season

@jimmylees: You can’t lose 6 games in a row and expect to achieve your objectives. The reason we will not get in the play offs is not the Derby penalty. It isn’t Britt misfiring as much as Pulis says. It isn’t not being able to compete financially. It’s that run of 6 games.

@KeiranMBishop22: We should of been up there in the top three dunno what happened but next season is a new season we need players and a new manager