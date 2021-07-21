Nine strikers Middlesbrough could still target - including Blackburn, Watford and Portsmouth men
Middlesbrough strengthened their attacking options by signing Uche Ikpeazu earlier this summer – yet Neil Warnock is still keen to bring in more strikers before the start of the 2021/22 campaign.
With less than three weeks to go until their season opener at Fulham on Sunday, August 8, several names have already been linked with a move to the Riverside.
Warnock has pointed out the Teessiders don’t have the biggest budget in the second tier, meaning loans and free agent deals will be considered.
Yet, as shown by the agreement to sign midfielder Martin Payero, there will be funds available if the right deal comes along.
At the end of last season, Warnock said he wanted to sign three new strikers, while the Boro boss has also been looking at wide players to give the team more firepower.
Here are a few names who the Teessiders could target in the next few weeks.