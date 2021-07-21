With less than three weeks to go until their season opener at Fulham on Sunday, August 8, several names have already been linked with a move to the Riverside.

Warnock has pointed out the Teessiders don’t have the biggest budget in the second tier, meaning loans and free agent deals will be considered.

Yet, as shown by the agreement to sign midfielder Martin Payero, there will be funds available if the right deal comes along.

At the end of last season, Warnock said he wanted to sign three new strikers, while the Boro boss has also been looking at wide players to give the team more firepower.

Here are a few names who the Teessiders could target in the next few weeks.

1. Paul Mullin - Free agent A player who has already been linked with Boro and several other Championship clubs. The 26-year-old, who scored 31 goals in League Two last season, is a free agent after turning down a new offer at Cambridge.

2. Cauley Woodrow - Barnsley While Barnsley missed out on promotion via the play-offs last season, Woodrow, 26, reached double goalscoring figures in the Championship for the second season running. The striker has two years left on his contract at Oakwell.

3. Sam Gallagher - Blackburn Despite the arrival of four new players this summer, Boro's squad remains thin. Signing a forward who can play centrally or on the flank could prove useful for Warnock, and Gallagher fits that description.

4. Luke Jephcott - Plymouth Still only 21, the Plymouth striker had a breakthrough season in League One last term, scoring 16 goals in 41 league appearances. The striker demonstrated his ability to link up play as well as converting his chances.