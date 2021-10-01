Neil Warnock’s side grabbed just their third win of the season in midweek when goals from Duncan Watmore and Paddy McNair sealed an impressive win over Sheffield United at the Riverside.

The result moved Boro into the top half of the table where they are now four points off a play-off spot.

Here we round-up everything you might have missed from today.

Middlesbrough defender Nathan Wood gets called up (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Boro to face £8m man

Boro will be backed by a sell-out away end at the Kcom Stadium on Saturday with 3,500 fans making the trip to Humberside.

But Boro will be coming up against an £8m forward in the shape of Tigers striker Keane Lewis-Potter.

Reports from the Hull Daily Mail suggest City turned down the seven-figure fee from an unnamed Premier League side in accordance with the clubs latest accounts.

The Tigers academy star has scored three times this season.

Wood gets England call

Boro defender Nathan Wood has been called up to the England U20 squad for the upcoming international fixtures.

Wood, who is currently out on-loan at Scottish Premiership side Hibernian, captained the U20 side to a 6-0 win against Romania last time out and joins up with the squad on Monday ahead of games against Italy at Chesterfield on Thursday and the Czech Republic in Teplice on Monday October 11.

Wood is also on standby for the England U21 squad.

