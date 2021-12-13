Pompey consider move for Middlesbrough target, Newcastle United eyeing move for Cherries defender

Middlesbrough made it three matches without defeat at the weekend.

Monday, 13th December 2021, 1:13 pm
13th December 2021 - Championship rumours

Chris Wilder’s side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Stoke City and have now conceded only one goal in the last three Championship fixtures.

Boro have now lost only once since Wilder’s appointment last month and sit nineth in the league – only five points from the top six.

Here are the best of today’s Championship rumours...

