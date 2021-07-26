Here are some of the latest Boro-related stories from around the web.

Potential Martin Payero twist?

Boro are hoping to complete the signing of midfielder Martin Payero this week, with Warnock recently confirming the player had passed a medical ahead of a move to Teesside.

Martin Payero playing for Banfield.

Payero, 22, is representing Argentina at the Tokyo Olympics, where he played 79 minutes in a 1-0 win over Egypt on Saturday.

Boro are confident the deal will be completed and there are just a few minor details to iron out.

Yet according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Serie A side Cagliari are making a late push to sign Payero from Argentine club Banfield.

Warnock has previously said he has spoken with the player and Payero is keen on a move to England.

Sheffield United withdraw contract offer

Another player on Boro’s radar is defender Kean Bryan.

The 24-year-old became a free agent earlier this summer and looks set to leave Bramall Lane despite being offered a new contract.

Football Insider reported over the weekend that Boro have registered their interest in signing Bryan, who predominantly plays at centre-back.

West Brom have also been linked with the player, who made 13 Premier League appearances for Sheffield United last season.

According to our sister title the Sheffield Star, the Blades have effectively withdrawn their contract offer to Bryan after it emerged the defender is exploring the possibility of a move to Boro.

Championship clubs interested in ex-Boro winger

Elsewhere in the Championship, West Brom are reportedly tracking former Boro winger Adam Reach.

The 28-year-old is a free agent after his contract at Sheffield Wednesday expired, with multiple clubs said to be interested.

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, West Brom are looking at the wideman as a potential addition to their squad.

Blackburn have also been credited with interest in Reach, who made 230 appearances for Wednesday during a five-year spell at the club.

