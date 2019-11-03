Middlesbrough have gone eight games without a win under head coach Jonathan Woodgate.

The result leaves Boro 22nd in the Championship table and two points from safety as pressure continues to mount on head coach Jonathan Woodgate after just 15 league games.

Fans were quick to voice their thoughts on social media after the match – here’s how some reacted:

@justcalledtosay: It gives me absolutely no gratification whatsoever to know that I got the Woodgate appointment absolutely nailed on the head. He hasn’t got a clue. The completely wrong appointment. Again. I dont have much faith in the next appointment being right either. Club is rotten

@_mstephenson88: Nobody expecting promotion or even the playoffs this season. Mid table was talked about and generally accepted. The bottom 3 and adrift in it wasn’t. This project needs serious thought as to whether it can continue before it’s too late

@Smithy_MFC84: Let’s not lay all this on JW, the Club need to take some of the blame too. We were sold a vision, as was JW I imagine, yet this summer didn’t back up that vision as we witnessed poor/lack of recruitment again Players need to take a look at themselves too. Unacceptable. #boro

@smoggyontour86: Serious question. Are these players giving it 100 percent for Woodgate. Because it doesn’t look like it. If Woodgate wasn’t a local lad he’d be getting slated by the rest of the fan base not just the 80 percent that want him gone now.

@Rblazing2: How bad does it have to get at Boro before things change!.? Yes Woodgate dealt a bad hand but he isn’t getting the best out of these players. Steve Gibson’s decision making is poor and recruitment has been awful.

@Daniel_kidd7: The problems lie deeper than woodgate, something isn’t right. If you’re going to lose at least show some fight and desire, but there’s nothing. It would be very sad for gibbo to leave us in the same way he found us.

@radioakes: No one can question what Gibson has done for the club, but our problems stem from consistently terrible decisions. We NEED a director of football or similar to oversee this transition, not Woodgate and Bevington - two local lads without any experience doing their jobs.

@buzza1991: Everyone slagging Woodgate saying get shot of him....You can continuously change the manager but this club has been fundamentally a shambles for years not on the pitch but in the background from the Chief Executive down to the Recruitment Team. Nothing is going to change if you sack Woodgate now

@turnerbythetees: It’s not Woodgates fault. BUT we need a better more qualified manager to turn it round. Woodgate should never have been given the job, and our best hope now is Gibson admits his mistake and stops this now and bring in someone better qualified.

@jackclay1985: I know there is never a panic button with Mr Gibson, but surely meetings must be being held now? Woodgate promised lots of things, and none of them are happening. We’re supposed to go UP out of this division. Currently we’re just down and out.