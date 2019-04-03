Rajiv van La Parra posts cryptic Instagram message as he confirms Middlesbrough departure

Rajiv van La Parra has confirmed his departure from Middlesbrough in a cryptic Instagram post.

The winger joined Boro on loan from Huddersfield Town in January, with manager Tony Pulis having courted the winger before the window opened.

But van La Parra, who was also thought to be interesting Leeds United, enjoyed a torrid time at the Riverside Stadium having made just five appearances for the club - with only one of those coming as a start.

Speaking after the defeat to Bristol City, Pulis confirmed that the 27-year-old's opportunities were limited due to a back problem which Boro were unable to overcome.

“Raj joined us with back problems which was documented by both clubs," he said.

“Attempts to get Raj to the right levels of fitness proved unsuccessful and a scan at Middlesbrough highlighted the problem and so he's been referred back to Huddersfield Town and we don't think he'll play this season.

“So obviously there was a problem there."

And the Dutchman has now taken to social media to confirm his departure from the club in a cryptic message.

Accompanied by a photo of him in a Boro shirt, van La Parra said: "Sometimes the most powerful words are the ones left unspoken.

"I want to thank all the @theboroofficial fans for all the love and support while i was there. wish you guys all the best in the future"