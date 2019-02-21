Rajiv van La Parra reveals why he rejected Leeds United to join Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough loanee Rajiv van La Parra has admitted he turned down the chance to join Leeds United on loan.

The 27-year-old has struggled for game time since moving to the Riverside Stadium, having made just one start for Boro since signing a half-season loan deal from Huddersfield Town.

That solitary start came in the FA Cup, with van La Parra otherwise restricted to cameo appearances from the bench.

But he wasn't short of offers in the January transfer window, with several clubs thought to be keen on taking the Dutch star on loan after he found first team opportunities limited at the Terriers.

And, in an interview with ELF Voetbal in his homeland, van La Parra admitted that Leeds United had approached him.

However, he felt the interest from Boro was more 'concrete' - so chose to move to the Riverside Stadium.

“I indicated that I wanted to go to a club where I could go for minutes," he said.

"Middlesbrough and Leeds United immediately reported to my agent.

"Middlesbrough’s (interest) was more concrete than Leeds. They did everything to get me in.

"I immediately got a good feeling. I also wanted to stay in England.

"I did not hear anything from the Premier League, but I actually like to fight for the prizes again. "