Rangers, Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn put on red alert with FOUR Middlesbrough players set to become free agents

Middlesbrough have confirmed that FOUR senior players are set to become free agents this summer.

Stewart Downing, Dimi Konstantopoulos, Andy Lonergan and John Obi Mikel will all see their current deals expire before the start of next season, with the club stating the quartet 'have not yet been offered new deals to stay on.'

Downing, 34, has made over 400 appearance for his hometown club after rejoining the Teessiders for a second spell in 2015.

The winger has been linked with a host of clubs in the last few days, which reports claiming Rangers, Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn have all shown interest.

Mikel, too, is a notable absentee after joining the club on a short-term deal in January.

The former Chelsea midfielder made 18 appearances for Boro and scored one goal for the club after leaving Chinese side Tianjin TEDA last year.

Lonergan, meanwhile, has only featured for Boro in the Carabao Cup this season, following the keeper's arrival from Leeds last summer.

Fellow goalkeeper Konstantopoulos has been at the club since 2013 but has rarely featured since Boro won promotion to the Premier League in 2016.