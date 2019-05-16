RANKED: Middlesbrough's top 11 Championship performers during the 2018/19 season
Middlesbrough endured a frustrating 2018/19 campaign after missing out on the Championship play-offs - but who were their best performers?
Thursday 16 May 2019 14:13
Our reporter Joe Nicholson has selected his 11 best players based on their seasons from start to finish -
scroll down and flick through our gallery to see the results:
1. Aden Flint (11th)
Flint struggled at times during a difficult campaign but was still part of the best defence in the Championship, making 39 league appearances for the Teessiders.
jpimedia
2. Stewart Downing (10th)
The winger didn't feature for a prolonged spell in the second half of the season due to a clause in his contract. Yet Downing was one of Boro's best performers in the first half of the campaign in a side which lacked creativity.
jpimedia
3. Adam Clayton (9th)
It was a stop-start season for the combative midfielder. Even so, Clatyon still produced some standout displays, particularly in the first half of the campaign, to protect Boro's defence.
jpimedia
4. John Obi Mikel (8th)
Mikel slotted straight into midfield, at Clayton's expense, and showed his top-flight experience after joining Boro in January.
jpimedia
View more