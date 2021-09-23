Reading midfielder prepared for physical battle with Neil Warnock's Middlesbrough as ex-pros raise dementia awareness

Boro have recently renewed their partnership with 32Red but may have to look elsewhere should any legislation be forthcoming.

Neil Warnock’s side travel to a troubled Reading on Saturday who find themselves in deep financial turmoil and facing the prospect of a nine point deduction.

Ahead of Saturday’s trip to the Madejski Stadium we round-up some of the things you might have missed today

Middlesbrough travel to the Madejski Stadium this weekend. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Reading midfielder expecting physical battle

Josh Laurent is expecting a different type of challenge for his Reading side this weekend as they welcome Boro to the Madejski Stadium.

The Royals sealed an impressive three points over Fulham last time out thanks to two goals from former Sunderland loan midfielder Ovie Ejaria.

Veljko Paunović’s side sit one point and two places above Boro in the Championship table.

“It’s two different games; chalk and cheese,” said the midfielder.

“Fulham have their style of play, and Middlesbrough will have their style of play. They’re up for it and in your face; it’s a physical game and they’ve got good players who can hurt you.

“We’ve got to stand up to it as a team and stick together – fight them and match them, and if we can do that we have the quality to win the game.”

Ex-Boro stars to raise awareness for dementia

Former Boro quintet Danny Graham, Andrew Taylor, Stuart Parnaby, Tony McMahon and Craig Hignett are among a number of ex-pros listed to take part in a charity football match to raise awareness for dementia.

A report from the Teesside Gazette explains how the game, which will take place at Spennymoor Town’s Brewery Field Stadium on Sunday, will be the first adult match where heading will be banned.

The charity match organised by the Solan Connor Fawcett Cancer Charity and Head For Change will only allow heading in the penalty area in the first half before outlawing it completely in the second half.

Dementia has become a profound talking point in recent years after a number of ex-pros have been diagnosed with the condition including former Boro boss Jack Charlton who sadly passed away last year.

Frank Lampard backs Mel Morris

Ex-England and Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard has offered his support to his former Derby County boss Mel Morris after the Rams entered administration earlier this week.

The East Midlands club were handed a 12 point deduction and Wayne Rooney’s side now prop up the Championship table after months of financial turmoil.

But Lampard has jumped to the defence of Morris, speaking to Coral, stating the under fire owner ‘cares deeply’ about the club before adding he hopes to see the Rams ‘find the right solutions’ having enjoyed his first spell in management at Pride Park before taking over as boss of Chelsea in 2019.

Lampard guided Derby to the Championship play-off final in 2019.

