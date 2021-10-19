Neil Warnock’s side are currently mid-table in the Championship after Saturday’s win over Peterborough United in front of 19,556 fans and Boro are back in action on Teesside in midweek with the visit of Barnsley.

Two thirds of Boro’s points accumulated this season have come at the Riverside showing the importance of the sizeable backing they receive from supporters.

But just how do Boro’s attendance figures shape up against the rest of their Championship rivals? With a number of big clubs in the division, here at The Mail we have decided to take a look at the average attendance figures for each of the 24 clubs in the Championship and rank them here.

Are there any of these attendance figures which surprise you?

1. AFC Bournemouth - 9,604 Bournemouth are at the top of the Championship table but they find themselves at the bottom of the average attendance list. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

2. Peterborough United - 9,817 Peterborough United are struggling with life back in the Championship but are averaging just under 10,000 fans at London Road. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

3. Luton Town - 9,885 Luton have taken nine points from their opening games at Kenilworth Road this season and have done so in front of an average of just under 10,000 fans (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

4. Blackburn Rovers - 11,391 The former Premier League champions are averaging over 11,000 fans at Ewood Park as Blackburn look to return to the top flight (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)