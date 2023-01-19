Revealed: How much Middlesbrough's best paid players get each week and who is the highest paid player

Zack Steffen is Middlesbrough’s best paid player by a country mile, according to figures revealed by a national website.

The salarysport.com website says that the on loan Man City keeper is on a tidy £80,000 a week giving him an annual salary of £4,16m

It puts him well ahead of Chuba Akpom (£27,000 a week) as the next best paid player. (*Figures do not include any transfer window signings)

If the figures are to be believed then the team’s total wage bill is a whopping £17,037,280 per year or £327,640 per week.

1. Zack Steffen Weekly wage: £80,000 Photo: Mark Thompson Photo Sales

2. Chuba Akpom Weekly wage: £27,000 Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3. Jonny Howson Weekly wage: £20,000 Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. Paddy McNair Weekly wage: £19,000 Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales