Chris Wilder will take charge of Boro for the first time on Saturday when Millwall travel to the Riverside Stadium.

The former Sheffield United manager takes over from Neil Warnock with Boro 14th in the Championship table four points outside a play-off spot after a 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion last time out.

And while Wilder has been using the international break to assess his squad at all levels, Boro supporters have been eagerly awaiting the chance to see their new manager in action.

But while much of the talk has been about Wilder's preferred systems and style of play when at Bramall Lane, here at The Mail we look at who the new Boro boss may select in his first starting XI at the Riverside this weekend.

With a number of players such as Andraz Sporar and Dael Fry still questionable to return on Saturday we go with a 3-4-1-2 formation.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Middlesbrough coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor.

1. Joe Lumley - Goalkeeper Lumley may be one to benefit from a clean slate with Wilder's arrival having missed the last two games of Neil Warnock's tenure in favour of Luke Daniels. Lumley has made 16 appearances for Boro this season (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

2. Paddy McNair - Defence A lot is being anticipated of Wilder's overlapping centre back system used at Sheffield United and how that can be incorporated at the Riverside and McNair is a leading candidate to fulfil those duties it seems (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images) Photo: Nigel Roddis Photo Sales

3. Sol Bamba - Defence Bamba has been Boro's Mr Reliable so far this season coming in as emergency cover for former boss Neil Warnock. The experienced defender has earned a spot in Wilder's line-up on merit (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. Grant Hall - Defence Hall made his return to the Boro side in the 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion last time out and should have benefited from another two weeks on the training pitch. With Dael Fry still questionable, Hall should complete Wilder's back three against Millwall (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales