Revealed! Middlesbrough's FIFA 22 rankings - including on-loan Sporting Lisbon star - unveiled but who comes out on top at the Riverside?
Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough may be struggling for consistency in the Championship this season but you can chance your arm with the Boro squad following the release of FIFA 22’s player rankings.
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 4:43 pm
New signing Martin Payero comes in fifth in the Boro rankings of this year’s game with Paddy McNair, Darnell Fisher, Dael Fry and another on-loan star rounding off the top five Boro players in this year’s game.
Here we look at everyone of Warnock’s side to feature on the game and how they are ranked.