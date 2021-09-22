New signing Martin Payero comes in fifth in the Boro rankings of this year’s game with Paddy McNair, Darnell Fisher, Dael Fry and another on-loan star rounding off the top five Boro players in this year’s game.

Here we look at everyone of Warnock’s side to feature on the game and how they are ranked.

On loan Sporting Lisbon star Andraz Sporar heads Middlesbrough's FIFA 22 rankings. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

The young Middlesbrough shot stopper made a name for himself in the summer following his dramatic penalty shootout heroics which secured Hartlepool United’s return to the Football League and you can reward him by giving him a spot in your Boro XI. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Folarin made his Boro debut in November 2020 but has predominantly been involved in the U23 scene. Will you look to utilise his potential at an overall rating of 54? (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Young striker Burrell made his Boro debut in the FA Cup defeat at Brentford earlier this year and is another you can look to utilise in your long term career mode plans. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

Signed from Wycombe Wanderers this summer Ikpeazu has made a solid start to life at the Riverside and it will come as no surprise to Boro fans he is rated as the squads most physical player at 82. But will Ikpeazu lead your attack in game mode? (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Browne arrived from West Ham United but has spent much of his time at Boro out on loan including being a beaten play-off finalist for Oxford in 2020. But has Browne done enough to convince you for a spot in your Boro squad? (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Neil Warnock shook up the goalkeeping department at the Riverside this summer including the arrival of Lumley following his spell with Queens Park Rangers and looks to have made the number one spot his own. With a 67 overall rating he comes in as Boro’s third ranked keeper on the game. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Peltier linked up with boss Warnock for a third time this summer when he arrived at the Riverside. The experienced defender gives you versatility along your defensive line with one of the squads highest defending ratings at 71. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Daniels is another new goalkeeper on Teesside after impressing during Brentford’s Carabao Cup run last year. He comes in as Boro’s second best ranked goalkeeper in this season’s game. . (Photo by Oli Scarff - Pool/Getty Images)

Watmore burst on the scene at the Riverside with five goals in his first eight appearances for the club. The former Sunderland man is one of the squads quickest players but where will you deploy him in your side? (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

A new signing from Rotherham United Crooks has impressed in the opening stages of his Boro career with two goals in eight games from midfield. Can play in central midfield or as a number 10, Crooks' physical attributes are his standout rating. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Top of the goalkeeping pile is Stojanovic who has yet to feature for Warnock’s side this season. After a spell with Hamburg-based St Pauli last season has he done enough to convince you to be your number one between the sticks? (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

Hall joined Boro last summer following a spell with QPR and has been an almost ever present in Warnock’s side this campaign. Hall is the lowest ranked centre back in the squad at 69 but could he be utilised if you play three at the back in your game? (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The fact Bamba is featured in this year’s game is all that matters given the defenders tumultuous health concerns recently. But with an overall rating of 70 Bamba still represents a solid option in the heart of your defence. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Boro fans are discovering what life without Bola at fullback is like with the defender struggling with injury currently but as the squads only listed left back he shouldn’t have a problem finding a space in your starting XI. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Tavernier opened his account for the season in the recent defeat to Blackpool at the Riverside and the tricky winger is a good option in your Boro squad with a high rating for pace and dribbling. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

Boro’s captain having been with the club for four years since his arrival from Norwich City. The combative midfielder has the third highest ranked passing rating in the squad. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Dijksteel has solid pace and physical attributes and can be a more than useful option down your right-hand-side. The defender joined from Charlton Athletic in 2019. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Boro fans are yet to see Ameobi so far this season after complications with a knee injury but you can deploy the former Newcastle United man on the right of your midfield with his pace and dribbling attributes his strongest rankings. (Photo credit should read Ian MacNicol/AFP via Getty Images)

On-loan from Norwich Hernandez grabbed his first Boro goal in the win over Nottingham Forest recently and represents the second quickest player in the squad in game mode. Listed as a left midfielder but will you make any tactical changes and have him swapping wings? (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Siliki arrived on loan from Rennes with a background of huge pedigree having been involved with Paris Saint-Germain’s youth system. An overall rating of 71 sees the Cameroon international as one of the leading candidates in midfield. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

Much was made about the arrival of South American Payero but injury has faltered his start to life at the Riverside. But while you wait to see the Argentine in action in person you can get to grips with him in game mode and his standout dribbling attributes. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

McNair is a leading choice at centre back with a rating of 72. Both his defending and physical attributes complement his rating and his versatility is sure to come in handy throughout your career mode. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Fisher arrived from Preston North End in January 2021 after over 100 appearances at Deepdale. The explosive fullback gives you food for thought at right back and is the third highest rated player within the Boro squad in this year’s game. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Fry has made the centre back position his own at the Riverside Stadium and is the club’s second best player according to this year’s FIFA rankings with his 74 rated defending the highest among the rest of the squad. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)