How do the bookies have it?

Revealed! The favourites for Championship relegation - with a surprise position for Middlesbrough FC

Middlesbrough FC have experienced a mixed bag during Jonathan Woodgate’s early tenure at the Championship club – but what are the bookies’ odds on the Teessiders being relegated this season?

By James Copley
Sunday, 08 September, 2019, 11:45

Boro are currently 18th in a 24-team strong Championship with the likes of Leeds United, Swansea City, Charlton Athletic all early frontrunners for automatic promotion and play-off positions. At the other end of the table, however, Bet365 are offering some interesting relegation odds for Middlesbrough.

Scroll down and click through the pages to check them out.

1. Leeds United (1st)

Relegation odds: 250/1

Photo: Lewis Storey

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. West Brom (2nd)

Relegation odds: 100/1

Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Fulham (3rd)

Relegation odds: 100/1

Photo: Naomi Baker

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Swansea (4th)

Relegation odds: 50/1

Photo: Bryn Lennon

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 6